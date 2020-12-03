OnePlus 8T Beats iPhone 12 Pro Max in Blind Camera Comparison

Popular YouTuber MKBHD has been doing a popular blind camera comparison for the last couple of years. In the first year, the results surprised everyone with the $300 Poco F1 winning the comparison and the iPhones performing poorly. Things were no different last year with the iPhone 11 Pro being outed in the first round itself.

The results of this year’s blind camera comparison are no different either despite the iPhone 12 Pro Max coming with a notably bigger sensor.

In the blind camera comparison, the YouTuber will put photos clicked from different photos on his social media channel and then let his followers vote and decide which photo is the best. The winning phone proceeds to the next round while the other phone gets eliminated.

This time around, MKBHD’s blind camera comparison comprised of devices like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Google Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Poco X3, and more. He pitted the camera of the iPhone SE against the Moto Edge+ which was won by the latter. As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, its image was pitted against the OnePlus 8T which the OnePlus won. This means that both iPhones were ousted in the first round again this year.

As for the winner, Mi 10 Ultra and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro were the finalists, with the latter winning the blind camera comparison this year.

Since the photos were posted on social media channels like Instagram and Twitter, users primarily went with photos that looked more pleasing to the eye. Photos that were taken on the iPhone 12 Pro Max captured more details than the OnePlus 8T but that was not evident in the photo shared on the social medial channels.

Our Take

Ultimately, the iPhone 12 Pro Max being eliminated in the first round and losing to the OnePlus 8T is not a big deal as that does not mean the latter has a better camera. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be able to capture better low-light photos than the OnePlus 8T and it also has better video recording capabilities. Smartphone cameras have become so good that it is difficult to pick a winner based on the photos they capture in daylight.