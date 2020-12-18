PDFelement Pro Makes It to Easy to Edit PDFs on iPhone

Work from home is the new norm these days. While you can create a close to perfect office environment at home, you might not have access to some of the essential hardware such as a printer or scanner at home. And here is where software solutions like PDFelement Pro come in. With PDFelement Pro, you can easily read, edit, annotate PDF files on the iPhone.

Without a PDF editor, you have to take out the physical copy, make changes, and then scan it using the document scanner to send to colleagues. A solid PDF editor on the iPhone simplifies the process and allows you to get things done quickly and efficiently. In this post, we will cover how you can use PDFelement Pro to edit PDF files on the iPhone.

What Is PDFelement Pro?

As the name suggests, PDFelement is an all-in-one PDF app that helps you take control of your PDFs like never before. It is a simple yet powerful PDF editor that boosts your productivity with all the tools you need to read, edit, and annotate PDF files on the go. Let’s take a closer look at all the major features of the PDFelement Pro.

➤ PDFelement Pro – Download

PDFelement Pro Features

Edit text, image, and links in PDF

Markup and Annotate PDF

Fill and Sign forms

Cloud integration and Wi-Fi transfer

Built-in Scanner

Dark mode

File sharing

Page management

Let’s take a closer look at the app in action.

You can use the iOS share menu to open a PDF in the PDFelement Pro app. The app will open the PDF directly in the editing interface. I like the overall editing layout of the app. The major options such as markup, annotation, text editing, and image are at the above. The other options like page management, bookmark, comments, and search are at the bottom. At any point, you can use the undo option and revert the changes to the document.

You can tap on the annotation option at the top and highlight text, change color, add text, and more. PDFelement Pro also allows you to view two pages at once.

My favorite function of PDFelement Pro is how it allows the users to import PDF from any place. You can tap on the ‘+’ icon and import the document from the Files, Photos, and even using the Wi-Fi transfer option.

I like how the app offers a handy two-page view option to read through documents and files quickly. It helps you reading e-books on a small screen and one can also keep iPhone awake during the reading time. At any time, you can switch to the horizontal view to enhance the PDF reading experience.

PDFelement Pro offers a built-in scanner to scan and edit PDFs on the go. It will convert the captured image into PDF and allows users direct editing in the app. Needless to say, the app does play nice with the iPhone dark theme.

Apple Pencil Support

PDFelement Pro also supports Apple Pencil. So a user can use the Apple pencil to doodle and annotate on a document in the app.

Add a Comment

During team reviews, one might want to add comments to a document for team members. Using PDFelements, you can add comments and let others know about your opinion in the app.

Pricing and Platform Availability

PDFelement Pro is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and PC. The pricing starts at $4.99 per month during the launch period.

Go ahead, give PDFelements a try, and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

