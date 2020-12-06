Poll: How Satisfied Are You with iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Battery Life?

The iPhone 12 series pack a number of new features and enhancements including a bigger display, better camera, 5G connectivity, and a new chassis design as well. When it comes to battery life, Apple says the iPhone 12 series will last as long as the iPhone 11 series. But how has your experience been with the battery life on the iPhone 12 series?

Tests have shown that the iPhone 12 series does not last as long as the iPhone 11 series. The former even ships with smaller batteries and power-hungry 5G connectivity which means that despite the use of more efficient components, the iPhone 12 series simply won’t last as long as the iPhone 11. With the iPhone 12 Pro, one must also consider the fact that it now comes with a bigger 6.1-inch display compared to the 5.8-inch one found on the iPhone 11 Pro. The addition of 5G itself has shown to reduce the iPhone 12 Pro battery life by over two hours.

The iPhone 12 now also comes with a Super Retina XDR display while the iPhone 11 shipped with a lower resolution 720p+ Liquid Retina display. These are also power-hungry changes that have an adverse impact on battery life negatively, though the changes do mean that the overall user experience is better. There are also some lingering issues in iOS 14 that seem to cause excessive standby battery drain on the iPhone 12 series.

The shorter battery life is an even bigger problem for iPhone 12 mini users as its compact size means that it ships with an even smaller battery. There’s 20W fast charging on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series and with MagSafe, one can charge their iPhone wirelessly at speeds of up to 15W so a few minutes on the charger should be enough for the quick top-up. However, for people who are always on the move, this still might not be enough.

How happy are you with the battery life on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max? Take part in our poll below and let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment as well!

In case you are not satisfied with the battery life of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, check out some of our guides below.

