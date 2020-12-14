‘Pro’ iPhone 13 Variants to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display

A new Korean report claims that Samsung Display will be supplying Apple with as much as 160 to 180 million OLED panels for iPhones next year. The panels will be used in both iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

The 180 million figure is significantly higher than the 100 million OLED panels that Samsung is expected to ship to Apple this year. Samsung expects that Apple will be using at least 140 million OLED panels supplied by it on its 2021 iPhone 13 lineup. The report suggests LG Display will supply OLED panels for around 30 million iPhones, with BOE supplying around 10 million units. For this year, LG Display has provided Apple with 20 million OLED units and its aim is to double this number to 40 million units by 2021.

The report also indicates that Apple will be using more “sophisticated” OLED panels, with two of the four iPhone 13 models using 120Hz LTPO displays. It is likely that Apple will be using 120Hz ProMotion OLED panels on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This will allow the company to better differentiate its ‘Pro’ models from the non-Pro variants. Apple will also be using on-cell touch screens on all four iPhone 13 models. Samsung is primarily expected to supply Apple with the LTPO OLED panels as it has the technology ready and has already started using it on its flagship devices.

It was heavily rumored that Apple would be using 120Hz OLED panels on its iPhone 12 lineup this year but that did not happen. By the time the iPhone 13 series launches next year though, the tech behind LTPO OLED panels with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate should be more mature thereby allowing Apple to adopt it for its pro iPhones.

We Want to Hear From You

Are you looking forward to Apple using 120Hz OLED panels on its iPhone 13 series next year? Do you think it is going to have a noticeable impact in terms of smoothness and user experience?