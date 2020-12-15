How ProRAW Drastically Improves iPhone 12 Pro’s Camera

Apple recently released iOS 14.3 for iPhones, and one of the key features of the update was Apple ProRAW support for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. In his blog post, professional photographer Austin Mann explained what it is and why it is “a monumental leap forward in digital imaging on iPhone.”

What is Apple ProRAW?

Professional photographers shoot in RAW format, mostly because it offers more control over the image. Photos shot in RAW format have more data, as compared to a normal JPEG file, and this data can be manipulated with. And professional photographers use this data to make the image look better than what comes out of the camera. Austin says that the new ProRAW format enables photographers to use the excellent computational photography of the iPhone, as well as give them the “control.”

With ProRAW, the iPhone camera only leverages the computations that are absolutely necessary for accurate imaging, but gives us complete control over preference parameters like white balance, noise reduction, sharpening, and more.

How it Improves iPhone’s Camera

Here’s a sample image of the Geminid meteor shower that Mann took with his iPhone 12 Pro. This is a 30-second Night mode exposure image they shot in Night Mode + ProRAW.

Now here’s the image taken via the normal “Photo” mode. Notice how the image taken in ProRAW format has more details in it. You can see more stars in the second image just because they haven’t been erased by noise reduction algorithms.

Note: Both the images are edited in Lightroom.

Here’s another comparison. This one shows us the difference in the colors captured by ProRAW. The normal Photo mode on iPhone captures photos in HEIC format, which is limited to 8-bit colors. This means it can capture 256 (2^8) different shades of red, blue, and green. ProRAW expands these depth levels to 12, which means it can capture 4096 (2^12) different shades of red, blue, and green.

Take a look at the example below and pay attention particularly to the shades of pink in the deli meat, and the shades of yellow in that delicious wedge of dutch cheese.

In the end, Austin points out that the ‘most significant’ impact of the ProRAW is visible in extreme scenarios like indoor mixed lighting (cool and warm), extremely low light (like shots of stars), super high dynamic range images (like shadowy foreground with sun-lit red rock in the background).

And yes, images taken in the new format are not ready out of the box. They’ve to be edited in photo editing software before they’re ready to be shared.

What’s Your Take?

