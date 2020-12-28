This Custom Pure Gold AirPods Max Cost a Whopping $108,000

If $550 wasn’t already a hefty price tag for Apple’s over-the-ear headphones, AirPods Max, Caviar has now come up with a custom-made AirPods Max which has 18-Karat Gold in it.

Caviar is a luxury brand from Russia known for making premium variants of popular gadgets. Now, the brand has come up with AirPods Max Limited Edition. The earcups in these headphones are made out of 18-karat Gold, making it ‘more’ luxurious and unique. The custom-made headphones even have a headband made out of crocodile leather and will be available in white and black color.

The Caviar logo is incorporated in the middle of the ear cups. Even the digital crown and button is made out of Gold. Caviar says a kilogram of 18-karat Gold is required to manufacture these headphones. The headphones weigh about 830 grams. Caviar will also provide a custom made smart case with the headphones. The headphones just differ on the outside. They work and function exactly like a $550 AirPods Max.

Due to the high cost of manufacturing, and even selling, Caviar has decided to produce only 1 unit of both colors. Caviar says that the headphones look “elegant, emphasizing the status of the owners and their impeccable taste” and are made for people who “want to always be on top.”

Along with the Limited Edition AirPods, Caviar also unveiled a bunch of other products. The Russia-based brand has also released a ‘Gold’ variant of PlayStation 5, and Samsung’s yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

AirPods Max is the latest audio product from Apple. The headphones feature swappable magnetic earcups, a mesh designed headband, Apple’s H1 chip, active noise cancellation, and adaptive EQ.

We Want to Hear From You

What do you think about the Limited Edition AirPods Max from Caviar? Do you think the price is justified? Do you own any limited edition Apple product? Do let us know in the comment section below!