Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Looses to A14 Bionic in Early Benchmarks

Early benchmarks of Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 888, are here, and it doesn’t really look good for the company.

Anandtech, a PC hardware-centric website, received the benchmarks from Qualcomm. The chipset performs fairly well when compared to last generation’s Snapdragon 865 Plus but loses to Apple’s latest A14 Bionic and even the A13 Bionic.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is a 5nm process technology-based chip. It features one ARM Cortex X-1 core and three ARM Cortex-A78 cores. It offers a maximum clock speed up to 2.84GHz and supports the newer WiFi 6 standard.

When comparing Qualcomm’s chipsets, the single-thread score has increased from 983 to 1135, which is a fairly decent year-on-year bump of 23.5%. The single-thread performance of the Snapdragon 888 is close to Apple’s last year A13 Bionic. In the multi-thread performance test, the Snapdragon 888 scored 3794, which is an improvement of ~17% over the last-gen 865 Plus. But the processor still lacks behind Apple’s A14 Bionic, which scored 4187 in the multi-thread performance test.

Coming to the GPU performance test, the Snapdragon 888 easily beats most of the other Android flagships. But when compared to the iOS counterparts, the processor lacks behind even the last year’s A13 Bionic.

Do note that these benchmarks do not depict real-life usage.

