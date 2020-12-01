Samsung Reportedly Working on AirTag Rival Called Galaxy Smart Tag

It is a well-known secret that Apple is working on Tile like tracker. Apple was rumored to launch AirTags this year. However, it didn’t happen. Samsung is reportedly working on a Tile-like tracker that could be launched soon. Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled the SmartThings feature, and the tracker will be an extension of the same.

The Galaxy Smart Tag has appeared on Indonesian Telecom Certification with a model number EL-T5300. The tracker is integrated with Smart Thing. Samsung’s Smart Thing feature in itself is impressive. It helps you find Galaxy devices and works even when they are offline. The feature uses Bluetooth LE and Ultra-Wideband technologies. Using the app, you can also search for Galaxy earbuds, smartphones, smartwatches, and other connected devices.

Samsung is expected to implement the SmartThings Find feature on its tacker. Interestingly, the South Korean company had already launched an LTE tracker a couple of years ago. It arrived with a built-in LTE and GPS. In all likelihood, companies like Apple and Samsung want a share in the item tracker market. Tile’s popularity is only soaring high, and sooner or later, other companies will launch their item tracker.

So far, AirTags has been extensively leaked and is expected to arrive in two sizes. The bigger model will offer better battery life and is likely to come with more features than the smaller one. It is also rumored that AirTags will be powered by a removable CR2032 coin battery and will work with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip present in the new iPhones. Lastly, the tags will make a sound so that it is easier to locate.