Samsung Removes Facebook Post Mocking Apple for Ditching Charger With iPhone 12

It is prevalent for Samsung to take potshots at Apple whenever new iPhones are released. This time around, it was no different. Samsung mocked Apple for ditching wall chargers and EarPods on new iPhones. However, now the South Korean company has removed the Facebook post mocking Apple.

Apple is known for controversial moves like ditching the 3.5mm audio jack on iPhone 7 and wall charger on the latest iPhones. Typically other companies follow suit, and soon enough, it becomes a norm. Latest reports have indicated that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series will not ship with a power adapter in the box.

Samsung’s Facebook post talked about how the company is bundling “most basic things like a charger” and also a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is most certainly a dig at Apple. Now the post on Samsung’s Caribbean Facebook page is deleted. You will be greeted with the below message when you click on the post.

This content isn’t available at the moment When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people or changed who can see it, or it’s been deleted.

Samsung’s filings reveal the Galaxy S21 will ship without a charger. And perhaps this is the reason why the company deleted posts mocking Apple. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be launched in January next year and will rival the iPhone 12.

Apple claims to have removed the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone for environmental reasons. The company says it will save two metric tons of waste while the yearly emissions reduce by 10%. Apple stands to gain a lot as it can ship 70 percent more boxes in the same batch, thus reducing logistics and handling charges. Perhaps all smartphones in the coming future will not be shipped with the wall charger.