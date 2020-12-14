6-Year-Old Racks up $16,000 App Store Bill, Apple Says It Is Helpless

It is prevalent for games and apps to charge users for in-app purchases. A Wilton Conn, real estate broker, was in shock after discovering that her six-year-old son had racked up $16,000 in Apple App Store charges. Apparently, the kid went on a shopping spree while playing Sonic Forces.

The mother, Jessica Johnson, was working from home during the pandemic. Unknown to her younger son spent a large sum of money for in-app purchases on Sonic Forces. It all started in July when the kid bought add-on boosters worth $1.99 and slowly progressed to gold rings that cost $99.99. The upgrades helped him unlock new levels and progress at a rapid pace in the game.

Jessica Johnson realized her account had been charged for $2500 in July. The billing included 25 charges, each one totaling almost $100. Then she noticed that PayPal and Apple were charging her Chase account for more significant sums like $562 and $601. Jessica mistook the fraud charges and approached the bank for detailed charges. Her defense is that the “charges get bundled” so that it is impossible to figure out.

Meanwhile, her son continued his spending spree, and the bill totaled $16,293 in July. Finally, in October, Chase bank reverted and said the charges did belong to her. Furthermore, the bank asked her to contact Apple. The unsuspecting mother approached Apple and was shocked with a list of all orders. Once again, she expressed her displeasure and highlighted how the charges are buried. Once she saw the Sonic icon in the list, she immediately knew it was her son, George.

[Apple] said, ‘Tough.’ They told me that, because I didn’t call within 60 days of the charges, that they can’t do anything,” said Jessica. “The reason I didn’t call within 60 days is because Chase told me it was likely fraud — that PayPal and Apple.com are top fraud charges.

Apple Customer Service agent said they couldn’t help, and the company is yet to comment on the matter.

Our Take

Jessica said she was not aware of the preventive settings and thus didn’t use them. She highlights how “These games are designed to be completely predatory and get kids to buy things. What grown-up would spend $100 on a chest of virtual gold coins?” Most parents don’t realize the hazards of giving kids unrestricted access to their iPhone or iPad. However, companies like Apple can turn on the restrictions by default and prevent such cases. Here is how you can set up parental control on iPhone and iPad.