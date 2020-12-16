Google Stadia is now Available on iPhone and iPad

Last week, Google announced the launch of Stadia on iPhone and iPad. Today, the search engine giant has introduced a mobile beta that brings its cloud gaming service to iOS and iPadOS. The service is currently available in beta, with a stable version coming later.

Like every other cloud gaming service, Google has had to rely on Safari for the cloud gaming service to be available on iOS. This is due to Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming apps that cloud gaming apps can’t be available on the App Store.

To access Stadia on iOS, you’ll need to head over to Stadia’s website on your iPhone or iPad and then tap on the ‘share’ option on the bottom toolbar. Then, you’ll need to click on the ‘add it to home screen’ option. A Stadia icon will now appear on your home screen, and now you’ll be able to access the full library of games on your iPhone.

With Stadia now available on iOS, anyone with a Google account can play games on the go. The beta is available both for Stadia free tier and Stadia Pro. You can now enjoy games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Destiny 2 on your big iPad screen. You can even use Xbox and PS4 controllers to play games on Google Stadia.

