Multiple reports have shown that Verizon’s “Nationwide” 5G is slower than the carrier’s 4G network in many locations throughout the United States.

PCMag conducted tests in eight locations around New York City, and the results are somewhat mind-boggling.

We ran tests on an iPhone 12 Pro toggling between 5G and 4G at the same locations. In both cases, DSS 5G turned in worse results than 4G LTE.

Verizon introduced nationwide 5G in October this year, which was essentially based on DSS (dynamic spectrum sharing). DSS is basically a focal point for mobile operators, wherein carriers will be able to use the existing mid and low 4G band frequencies for the 5G network.

The 4G and 5G phones compete for the same 4G channel. The only difference is that the 5G ones are running the 5G encoding system on that channel. There are non-speed advantages to DSS—or there will be in the future, once carriers go to standalone 5G systems—but right now, you’re just getting slower performance.

A Verizon personal has clarified that “for the most customers 5G should offer similar speeds to 4G since DSS is a new technology and it is continuing to modify.” The reports recommend to turn off 5G on your iPhone 12 unless, of course, you are getting the ‘Ultra Wide Band’ coverage.

