Top 10 Things to Do with Your New iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro

Got a brand new iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 this holiday season for yourself? Or a loved one gifted you an iPhone 12? Congratulations. Now follow this guide to know the first 10 things you should need to do to get the most out of the device.

The below guide will help you get to know every new feature on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, list some apps to better take advantage of all the new hardware and features, and more.

Top Things to Do with Your New iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12

10. Move Data to iPhone

Before you get around to using your iPhone, you need to transfer all your data from your old phone. If you have an iPhone, the process is relatively straightforward and requires minimum user input. The Migration Utility that Apple introduced last year with iOS 12.4 makes the entire process even easier as the entire data transfer process can now happen wirelessly without the need of a PC.

However, if you use an Android device, the process is a bit more cumbersome and requires a fair bit of effort. Worry not as you can follow our simple guide on transferring your important data from Android to iPhone.

9. Know All the Features

Done setting up your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12Pro? Before you start using the device, go through our detailed feature guide to know about all the important and new features on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

8. Apps to Try

Now that you know about all the new and important features of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, check out the list of some recommended apps for them. The apps will help you in getting more out of your new iPhone.

7. Tips and Tricks

There are a lot of hidden features, tips, and tricks that you should know about your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to use it to the fullest and like a pro.

6. Accessories to Buy

There are quite a few accessories that you can buy for your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro that will further enrich the experience of using it. This includes wireless earbuds, Lightning-to-3.5mm adapters, cases, wireless chargers, and more. Check out our detailed guide on the best accessories for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro below to know what to buy.

5. Cases to Buy

Your precious new iPhone is ultimately made of glass meaning you must use a case if you don’t want it to get all scratched up due to regular use. Worse, a fall can even lead to the glass back cracking which is a very expensive repair. The good thing is that there are plenty of cases available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and you are bound to find at least one that will suit your taste.

4. Screen Protector

Just like a case, you must also put a screen protector on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro’s screen. The glass might be the most durable one used by Apple in a smartphone, but ultimately it is glass that is bound to crack if you drop your phone. Always better to be careful rather than regretting it later on.

3. Shoot in ProRAW

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can shoot photos in ProRAW for greater flexibility while editing them later on. Unlike traditional RAW, ProRAW photos still have all of Apple’s computational magic including Smart HDR and Night mode so you get a great photo that you can then further build upon in post-processing. Sadly, the ability to shoot ProRAW photos is only available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Read: iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro: How to Shoot RAW and ProRAW Photos

2. Record Dolby Vision Videos

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are capable of recording videos in Dolby Vision from all four cameras. What’s even more impressive is that one can then edit the 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR right on your iPhone 12 itself.

Read: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: How to Record Dolby Vision HDR Videos

1. Get Apple Care+

The most important thing that you should do to protect your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is to buy AppleCare+ for it. Any kind of out-of-warranty repair on the iPhone 12 series is exorbitantly expensive, with screen replacement being priced at $279 and any ‘other’ damage at $549. That’s a lot of money which is why it makes a lot of sense to buy AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone. Apple now also offers monthly pricing for AppleCare+ so you can pay for it in monthly installments as long as you use your iPhone.

Apple has made a number of changes to AppleCare+ this year. You can now buy AppleCare+ for your iPhone within a year of purchasing it instead of the 60 days deadline that was valid before. Additionally, you can now claim up to two accidental damages every year. There are deductibles to pay but AppleCare+ is still worth it if you plan on using your iPhone for 2-3 years.

How are you liking your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? What are your favorite features of it? Drop a comment and let us know!