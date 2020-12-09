Apple CEO Tim Cook recently joined the folks over at the Outside Podcast to talk about future of Apple Watch, Apple Park, an increasing number of sensors in the cars, newly launched Apple Fitness+ and COVID-19.

Commenting on the future of Apple Watch, Tim Cook said that the device is still in its “early innings.” He said that the engineers at Apple are testing “mind-blowing” capabilities in its labs, although, obviously, not every feature is expected to make it to the final device.

Talking about how the Apple Watch motivates him to stay active, Tim Cook said, “And so for me, it’s a motivator. You know, the idea of closing these rings — we all know intuitively and now with research that physical activity and exercise is like a key part of your longevity or quality of life and so forth. So I really want that for myself.”

“Think about the number of sensors in your car, and arguably, your body is much more important than your car”, said Cook, talking about Apple Watch’s growing array of health features. He claimed that Apple’s ‘greatest contribution’ to society has been in the health and wellness categories.

Continuing the talks about how Apple’s been dealing with work from home, in the time of the pandemic, Tim Cook said, “this is like working in a national park for me.” Out of all Apple’s workforce, only 15% of the people are currently working on campus. The rest are currently working from home. “Nature really inspires me and motivates me as it does the bulk of the people here.” He went on to say that a lot of conference rooms at the Apple Park are named after the United States’ National Parks.

Segueing the talk to the increased usage of smartphone in the pandemic, Cook said, “My simple rule is, if you’re looking at your device more than you’re looking in somebody’s eyes, you’re doing the wrong thing — just very simple.”

The full interview is available on the Outside Podcast website, and other podcast providers like Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcast.

