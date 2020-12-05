Top iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Issues and How to Fix Them

No phone is perfect and the iPhone 12 series is not without their own set of issues either. Yes, the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are very good phones but two months after launch, it’s clear that these phones have some issues and problems as well. Check out this article to know about some of the most common iPhone 12 issues and how to fix them.

Some of the most common issues being reported by iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners include green tint issue on the display, high standby battery drain, mobile network connectivity loss, Bluetooth devices not showing up or pairing with the device, Wi-Fi connectivity issues, and more. The good thing is that most of these issues are due to an underlying issue with the software meaning Apple can fix them in a future iOS update.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Issues and How to Fix Them

High Standby Battery Drain

A number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners have been facing excessively high standby battery drain on their device. iPhones are known for their excellent standby battery life, but users are seeing standby battery drain as high as 20% in 8-10 hours. This is when their iPhone is idle and not doing anything. The issue persists even when one disconnects their iPhone 12 from a 5G network and puts it on airplane mode. Such a high battery drain should not be there when the phone is in airplane mode which points to this being an underlying bug in iOS.

If you are also facing battery life issues on your iPhone 12, check out some tips to help improve its battery life.

4G/5G Network Connectivity Issue

One of the highlights of the iPhone 12 series is 5G connectivity. However, one of the most common issues that iPhone 12 owners are facing is with 4G and 5G mobile network connectivity itself. Users report that their iPhone 12 will suddenly drop the 4G or 5G network it is connected to and then won’t connect to the network automatically.

The issue primarily happens when a user is on the move and the device is switching between towers. The issue happens irrespective of whether the device is connected to a 4G or 5G network. It is unclear why this issue is happening, though the workaround to this problem is to toggle airplane mode on/off on the iPhone 12 to get it to connect to the mobile network again.

Green Tint on Display

When the iPhone 12 series first launched, a number of owners reported seeing a green tint on their display. Reports have dwindled since then but every once in a while, some iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max users will report getting a brand new device with a green tint. In most cases, this issue can be resolved by updating the iPhone to the latest version of iOS. In case that does not work, it is likely a hardware issue that will require you to contact your nearest Apple Store or Apple Authorized Store.

Wi-Fi Issues

Having Wi-Fi connectivity issues with any new iPhone is almost a given, and the iPhone 12 series is no exception here. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users frequently report about their device not connecting to a Wi-Fi network or getting slow internet speeds on Wi-Fi. There can be a number of reasons as to why this is happening, with the issue either being caused by your Wi-Fi router or due to some incorrect settings on your iPhone 12.

Check out our guide on how to fix iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Wi-Fi problems to put an end to all your Wi-Fi woes.

Bluetooth Issues

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners have been reporting about Bluetooth issues with their device as well. Most users report that their new iPhone is unable to detect any other Bluetooth device that’s in pairing mode or vice versa. I have personally faced this issue on my iPhone 12 as well running iOS 12.4.1. The issue seems to be plaguing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series right from launch day.

The only workaround I have found to this problem is to restart one’s iPhone and then try connecting it to the Bluetooth device again. Toggling Bluetooth off/on rarely works so restart is the only option. Hopefully, Apple should get around to fixing this Bluetooth issue on the iPhone 12 series with a future software update sooner than later.

What other issues are you facing on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Is it poor battery life? Or are you unhappy with its 5G speeds? Drop a comment and let us know!