Got a new iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro this Christmas as a gift? Congratulations! It is now time to explore the best apps, tips, and accessories for your new iPad so that you can use it to its full potential. There’s a lot you can do with your new iPad instead of just using it to browse Facebook and play games. Check out the first 5 things that you should do with your new iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro.

Depending on your workflow, your new iPad or iPad Pro can become a PC-replacement as well. That would mean no need to lug your laptop anywhere and never having to worry about battery life or performance issues.

Top 5 Things To Do With Your New iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro

5. Master the Gestures

If you have got the new iPad Air or iPad Pro as a gift, there’s a bit of a learning curve with the navigation gestures on these tablets since they do not come with a physical home button. Instead, just like the iPhone X and up, there are plenty of gestures that one needs to know about to navigate around the UI and to multitask like a pro.

➤ All the iPad Gestures to Know

4. Learn Multitasking

Apple has greatly improved the multitasking capability of the iPad over the last couple of years. You can now run multiple apps at the same time using Slide Over and more. If you are going to use an iPad for the first time though, you will need a bit of help in understanding the new multitasking features. Read our guide below to know how you can multitask like a pro on your iPad Air or iPad Pro.

➤ How to Use Multitasking on iPad Pro

3. Tips to Know

There are quite a few tips and tricks that you should know about your new iPad or iPad Pro to help you get the most out of the device. These tips will help you in getting up to speed with various features of the tablet and help discover some little unknown features as well.

➤ The Best iPad Pro Tips and Tricks

While you are at it, make sure to go through our exhaustive iPadOS 14 tips and tricks list as well. You are bound to find a few useful tricks in this list.

➤ iPadOS 14 Tips and Tricks

2. Apps to Download

Your iPad is only going to be as good as the apps you install on it. While the App Store is filled with quality apps, you will have to put in an effort to find the really good ones that let you utilize your new iPad to its fullest potential. To help you get a jump start, just check out our list of the best iPad and iPad Pro apps below.

➤ The Best iPad Pro Apps

➤ The Best Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Your new iPad or iPad Pro is also a great content consumption device with its large display and stereo/quad speakers. If you are always on the go, you can download movies and TV shows on the tablet and watch it while you are on the go. The whole process is relatively easy if you have a Netflix subscription as well. Follow our guide linked below to know how.

➤ How to Download Movies and TV Show from Netflix

1. Buy a Keyboard

Apple has added native cursor support to iPadOS which completely changes the experience of using the iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro for a lot of tasks. The company also launched a Magic Keyboard to go along with it but it is exorbitantly expensive. Thankfully, you can buy a trackpad keyboard for your iPad for a lot less as well.

➤ The Best Trackpad Keyboard Cases for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air

Once you have got the keyboard, it is time to use it to its full potential. You must know about the various trackpad gestures as well as the keyboard shortcuts that you can use on your iPad to greatly speed up the process.

➤ 15 iPad Keyboard Shortcuts You Must Know

➤ Top iPad Trackpad and Mouse Gestures You Must Know

Which iPad or iPad Pro did you get this Christmas? How are you liking it? Drop a comment and let us know!