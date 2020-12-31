Some Users Complain of Water Drops Forming in AirPods Max

Apple recently unveiled its premium (and expensive), AirPods Max. Some AirPods Max users are already complaining about water drops forming inside the cup. This issue mostly happens after prolonged usage. The case has caused grave concern for some users who are worried if something is wrong with their AirPods Max.

One of the AirPods Max users took to Twitter and raised his concern. He says, “They’ve never been used in any humid environment. The water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been wearing them inside, sitting at a desk mainly, nothing crazy. Super concerning the issue.”

There are multiple reports from other users who seem to face the same issue. Yet another user adds, “Warm ears and roughly 12 hours of consistent use mostly. Just sitting at my desk, listening to music. Cold room as well, which added to this. YEP.” Water arising from condensation enters drivers and causes issues with the ear detection feature. On the brighter side, the ear detection functionality is restored once the water is dry.

Most of the users notice drops of water on AirPods Max after prolonged usage or after exercising with the headphones on.

Our Take

Water condensation issue on over the year headphone is not something unheard of. Many gamers and others who use headphones for long-duration have faced this issue. On the other hand, AirPods Max cost a bomb at $550, and Apple should address the issue.

Typically moisture and ear sweat gets stuck in a space between ear cushions and drivers. When heat is added to the mix, water droplets start forming. The only solution now is to remove your AirPods Max at regular intervals and wipe the inside with lint or any other soft cloth.