WhatsApp for iPhone Updated with Custom Wallpapers for Individual Chats, Sticker Search

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new update for its iOS app that adds custom wallpaper support for individual chats along with more variations of its doodle chat wallpaper.

Up until now, WhatsApp has only allowed users to set a chat wallpaper that’s common across all their chats. With the latest update, this is no longer the case as users can now set different wallpapers for different chats. There’s also the option for automatically changing the chat wallpaper depending on the system theme. Additionally, the company has added many different chat wallpapers and more variations of its doodle wallpaper to its app with this update.

Lastly, there are new sticker packs including a “Together at Home” pack from The World Health Organization. The company is also making it easier to search for stickers using text or emoji.

Below is the full change-log of WhatsApp 2.20.130:

* Search and find your stickers with text or emoji or browse through the common sticker categories. * New wallpapers give your chats a fresh new look. You can now set custom wallpapers per-chat, separate wallpapers in dark mode, and choose from a refreshed wallpaper gallery or different colors over the default doodle background.

The update is already live on the App Store and can be downloaded from here.