WhatsApp’s Mac App Could Soon Gain Voice and Video Calling Support

WhatsApp lags behind the likes of FaceTime, Messenger, and other messaging services which offer voice and video calling via their desktop apps. WhatsApp, however, only offers voice and video calling via its mobile apps. This is about to change soon as WhatsApp is testing the ability to make and receive voice/video calls via its Mac and Windows app.

WhatsApp has slowly started rolling out voice and video calls via its desktop app to some users. The feature will allow users to make calls to their contacts on WhatsApp right from their laptop or PC provided it has a microphone and camera. There will be a dedicated calling tab in WhatsApp’s desktop app from where users will be able to call their friends or family.

A separate window will also pop-up when a call is made with all the controls. Users will also get incoming call notifications on WhatsApp’s desktop app in a separate window as shown in the screenshots below.

The feature is currently in beta testing so it will take a few weeks before being rolled out for all. WhatsApp tends to take its own time in beta testing new features so the feature is likely to make its way to users only from next year.

Facebook recently also added disappearing messages and a storage manager to its iPhone and Android app. Compared to Messenger, Telegram, and other messaging services, WhatsApp’s desktop app is pretty basic and barebones. With this new addition though, WhatsApp will definitely improve its usefulness especially given the rise in voice and video calling during this pandemic.