Over 1 Billion People Are Using an iPhone Worldwide

Apple posted a strong quarterly result this morning, with the company hitting $111.4 billion in quarterly revenue. Along with the quarterly results, Apple also shared that a record number of users are using an iPhone.

In an interview with Reuters, Tim Cook shared that the company has hit an all-time of more than 1 billion active iPhones around the world. The CEO also claimed that there are now over 1.65 billion active Apple devices around the world, up from 1.4 billion in 2019.

Apple last disclosed its active install base way back in 2019. The company then revealed that there were 900 million iPhones in use at that time, with over 1.4 billion active Apple devices. Apple doesn’t reveal how many iPhones are sold each quarter, but gives a figure of the revenue it generates from selling it.

Despite the pandemic hindering Apple’s work, iPhone 12 series has crossed all expectations. iPhone 12 series was the best selling 5G smartphone in October of 2020, the month it was announced. And by the look of Apple’s quarterly results, iPhone 12, and iPhone in general, is going to dominate the premium smartphone market in 2021.

In another interview with CNBC, Tim Cook said that the quarterly results could’ve been better if the pandemic didn’t hinder the company’s sales.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the results could’ve been even better if not for the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns that forced Apple to temporarily shutter some Apple stores around the world. “Taking the stores out of the equation, particularly for iPhones and wearables, there’s a drag on sales,” Cook told CNBC’s Josh Lipton.

