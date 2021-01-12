New 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED Display Could Launch Soon

Rumors of Apple working on a new iPad Pro for 2021 with a mini-LED display and 5G connectivity have been circulating for a long time now. A new report from DigiTimes now claims that Apple will announce a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter of 2021 itself.

While DigiTimes has a patchy record when it comes to Apple rumors, numerous other reports have also claimed that Apple will launch its 2021 iPad Pro lineup in Q1 or early Q2. Apple usually tends to release new products in March every year and the iPad Pro (2020) refresh was also announced in March last year. Thus, it seems completely plausible that the company could announce the 2021 refresh around the same time this year.

Some market observers pointed out that as Apple is expected to unveil a mini LED-backlit 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter of 2021 and many other vendors will also launch mini LED-backlit devices in 2021, Macroblock, through cooperation with own-brand vendors and panel makers, will begin small-volume shipments for mini LED driver ICs in the first half of 2021 and shipments are expected to to significantly increase in second half.

From all the rumors and leaks, it seems like Apple is only preparing to add mini-LED display to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It is unclear if the company will announce the 11-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display alongside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or delay its launch by a few months. Other rumored changes for the 2021 iPad Pro lineup include 5G connectivity, a faster A14 Bionic chipset, and more. CAD renders of the 2021 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro have already leaked and they look similar to the existing models.