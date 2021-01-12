2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro CAD Renders Leak, Reveals Familiar Design [Update: 11-inch iPad Pro Leaks Too]

Alleged CAD renderings of the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro have leaked. The CAD renders show the device as having the same design language as the 2020 iPad Pro.

The rear of the tablet will feature a square camera module that will house dual cameras along with a LiDAR scanner and LED flash. Other design aspects of the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro will also remain similar to its predecessor. This includes a quad-speaker setup, TrueDepth camera at the front, USB-C connectivity, and magnetic pins at the back for Smart Keyboard and other accessories. The power button is also visible on the edge right next to the camera housing.

Unlike the iPad Air 4 refresh, it is not expected to feature Touch ID integration since it already has Face ID. The tablet is expected to be powered by the A14X Bionic chipset and offer 5G connectivity on the cellular variants.

From the CAD renders, it looks like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro won’t pack any design changes compared to the 2020 iPad Pro. There are rumors of Apple using a mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro which is something that cannot be confirmed by this CAD render. Apple is expected to announce the 2021 iPad Pro lineup in March or April this year. Apple had last refreshed its iPad Pro lineup around the same time in April as well.

A recent report had claimed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be slightly thicker than the outgoing model, though this is something that cannot be verified from the CAD renders.

Update: The CAD renders of the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro have also leaked (Via MySmartPrice). Just like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro also looks similar to the 2020 variant. It is rumored to have the following dimensions: 245.74 x 176.61 x 5.90mm.

