Report: 2021 iPhone 13 to Feature Next Generation WiFi 6E

With Apple already upping its game in the cellular network department with the iPhone 12, the company plans to overhaul its wireless networks with the 2021 iPhone 13.

Barclays Analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley claim this year’s iPhone 13, or whatever Apple ends up calling it, will have faster WiFi 6E. The report corroborates the news that broke earlier about the 2021 iPhone’s faster WiFi capabilities. The analysts believe that Apple suppliers have become “too negative” that the company will be supplying parts for the “iPhone 13”.

WiFi 6E is the next generation of wireless network which operate over the 6GHz band. The technology features higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates. The analysts also shared that Broadcomm is expected to ship the faster WiFi chip for this year’s iPhone. The same Broadcomm chip ships on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra announced earlier this month.

While it is too early to talk about 2021 iPhones, a series of leaks and rumors have already been leaked. This year’s iPhone is expected to be an ‘S’ upgrade, making this year’s iPhone, iPhone 12s. Many leakers also believe this year’s iPhone won’t be a major upgrade from the iPhone 12. A report even claims Apple has no plans of announcing iPhone 13.

This year’s iPhone is expected to feature a smaller notch and improved cooling system. It is also expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, which was originally planned for last year’s iPhone 12 Pro. Apple is also expected to expand the sensor-shift optical image stabilization to all the iPhone models this year.

