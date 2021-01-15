2021 iPhone to Feature In-Screen Touch ID, Foldable iPhone with ‘Invisible Hinge’ in Works

In addition to leaks about the redesigned iMacs and MacBook Pros, a Bloomberg report gives us an insight into what we could expect from this year’s iPhone.

In-Screen Touch ID on 2021 iPhone

Mark Gurman, a popular Apple leaker, has stated that Apple is testing an in-screen Touch ID for the 2021 iPhone. The report says that Apple “isn’t planning major changes” to the iPhone this year, apart from under the display fingerprint sensor.

Bloomberg report says that Apple is calling this year’s iPhone an ‘S’ upgrade, hinting it to be iPhone 12S, instead of iPhone 13. 2021 iPhone is not expected to feature a major redesign, but bring in important features like a 120Hz display and in-display fingerprint sensor.

A lot has leaked about this year’s iPhone, considering that we’re in January. The phone is said to come with a smaller notch, as well as vapor chamber cooling. It is said to launch with WiFi 6, and mmWave 5G in more areas, with Kuo hinting that the phone will launch in September.

Foldable iPhone in Works

The report also says that a foldable iPhone is in the works. It states that Apple currently working on the display, and doesn’t have a prototype ready just yet. Internally, Apple has discussed several foldable screen sizes, including an iPhone that turns into 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s said that Apple has achieved a display design that has a “mostly invisible hinge.”

Bloomberg suggests that a foldable iPhone is still “years away” from release.

The report also confirmed that Apple has plans of launching AirTags sometime this year. Apple AirTags was originally slated to launch alongside the iPhone 12 series but hasn’t seen the light of day due to delays. At last, the report confirmed that an iPad Pro with mini-LED and a faster processor will launch this year.

We Want to Hear From You

What are your thoughts on an in-screen fingerprint scanner on an iPhone? Do you think Apple will ‘re-invent’ under the display fingerprint scanner? Would you like to see a foldable iPhone? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!