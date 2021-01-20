Entire 2021 iPhone Lineup Could Feature Sensor Shift Stabilization

Entire 2021 iPhone lineup is expected to feature sensor shift optical image stabilization. The feature was first introduced on the last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A new report from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that Apple is planning to expand the sensor shift optical image stabilization feature to all the 2021 iPhones. DigiTimes has only published a ‘story preview’ right now and will upload the ‘full coverage’ tomorrow. We’ll update this article with the relevant information as and when we receive it.

Korean publication ETNews is also claiming that at least two models of 2021 iPhone will feature sensor shift OIS. Currently, LG Innotek is the main supplier of the new sensor. This year’s contract is also expected to go to LG Innotek only.

Sensor shift optical image stabilization first debuted on last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. iFixit uploaded the image shown above to give us an idea about how big the new sensor is. Apple says that this new technique can stabilize an image at over 5,000 times per second, as compared to 1,000 times per second on the normal OIS. The bigger sensor lets in more light resulting in better images.

Up until now, only DLSRs featured sensor shift stabilization. Even Apple’s website notes, “This is the first time it’s been adapted for iPhone. Whether you’re shooting video of your kids as you chase them around the park or holding your iPhone out the window on a bumpy road, you’ll get more precise stabilization than ever.”

