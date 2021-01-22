2021 MacBook Pro Could Feature SD Card Slot, No Touch Bar

It sure is looking like a big day for the Mac. A few details of the MacBook Air emerged earlier today, and now a few details about the 2021 MacBook Pro have come up.

A new report from Bloomberg details Apple’s plan for MacBook Pro in 2021. Apple is reportedly considering to do away with Touch Bar, and use the remaining space for SD card slot. Customers have long been asking for these features, and it looks Apple’s finally heard them.

“The company is planning to bring back an SD card slot for the next MacBook Pros so users can insert memory cards from digital cameras. That feature was removed in 2016, to the consternation of professional photographers and video creators, key segments of the MacBook Pro user base. The heavily criticized Touch Bar, the current model’s touchscreen function row, is also going.”

Touch Bar didn’t really impress the MacBook Pro customers. Customer labelled it as an ‘unnecessary addition’ to the keyboard, and didn’t find any value in it. Customers, and especially Video creators and photographers have long asked for SD Card slot on the MacBook Pro. Up until now, uses have had to rely on dongles for connecting an SD card to the MacBook Pro, but it seems like Apple is finally getting it back.

Mark Gurman also detailed Apple’s plan of integrating Face ID, and cellular connectivity on the future Macs. Read more about it here.

Our Take

A previous report had detailed Apple’s plan of refreshing MacBook Pro with MagSafe charging, improved display and next generation Apple Silicon. With all the leaks surrounding the Macs, it sure looks like Apple is going all in for 2021. The company is looking to overhaul its entire Mac lineup with features customers have long asked for.

What features are you looking forward to see on the MacBook Pro 2021? Do you plan to get it? Do let us know in the comment section below!