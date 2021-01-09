9th Gen iPad Expected to be Thinner and Lighter

This year Apple is expected to launch the ninth generation iPad. According to new reports, the upcoming iPad features a design similar to the third-generation iPad Air. The report is sourced from the Chinese supply chain.

Apple is not changing the display size, and thus the iPad 9 will come equipped with a 10.2-inch display. However, the 2021 iPad is expected to be thinner at 6.3mm. In contrast, the current iPad is 7.5mm thick. Furthermore, the new iPad is likely to be a tad lighter at 460 grams as opposed to the present 490 grams. It is not entirely surprising as Apple uses chassis from older iPads on the newer ones.

The ninth-generation iPad will carry over other features like Touch ID, Home Button and the usual lightning port. It is interesting to see that Apple is not opting for USB-C on this year’s iPad. Rumor mills have been predicting a USB-C on all iPads. That apart, the ninth gen iPad is said to feature a full-lamination display, anti-reflective coating, wide color support, and True Tone.

The report also contains some details about the upcoming iPad Pro. Once again, the new iPad Pro will not see a change in display size. However, the inclusion of the latest A-Series chip will most certainly bump up the performance. Meanwhile, the rumor doesn’t mention anything about 12.9-inch iPad Pro expected to arrive with mini-LED displays. It seems like the standard iPad’s will be treated to minimal updates while the top of the line iPad Pro will get all the new features and hardware.

The previous report hinted that the 9th Gen iPad is likely to arrive in Spring 2021 with a 10.5-inch display and powered by an A13 chipset. It also claims the new iPad will be priced lower at $299 for the base 64GB variant.