In iOS 14, Apple added automatic device switching to the AirPods and AirPods Pro. As the name indicates, the feature allows the AirPods or AirPods Pro to automatically switch between your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook without any manual intervention. The feature works like magic but it can get equally frustrating as well if you tend to use your Mac while using your iPhone to listen to music on your AirPods. Check out how you can disable automatic device switching on your AirPods or AirPods Pro in this guide.

Automatic device switching allows the AirPods or AirPods Pro to automatically switch to the active device you are using. For example, if you are using your iPhone with your AirPods connected to it and then switch to using your MacBook, your AirPods will automatically establish an active connection with it. Some users might find this feature useful but for others, it could end up offering a frustrating user experience especially if they frequently switch between multiple Apple devices.

Apart from the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, automatic device switching is also available on the Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and the Solo Pro. So the guide below on how to disable automatic device switching will be applicable for them as well.

AirPods and AirPods Pro: How to Disable Automatic Device Switching

Step 1: With your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or Beats headphones connected to your iPhone, open the Settings app and go to Bluetooth.

Step 2: Tap the ‘i’ button next to your AirPods or Beats headphones.

Step 3: Select the When Last Connected to This iPhone option from under Connect to This iPhone sub-menu.

Your AirPods will no longer automatically switch between your iPad, MacBook, or iPhone, though they will automatically pair to all devices linked to your Apple account. You will have to manually connect your AirPods to any device that you’d want to use.

Do you think automatic device switching is a useful feature? Or do you think it is just a gimmick? Drop a comment and let us know!