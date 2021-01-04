Leak: This is The AirTags Pairing Process Animation

AirTags, Apple’s long due item tracker are expected to release this year, and the pairing process animation of the Tile competitor has leaked in full.

Shared by Jon Prosser on his YouTube channel, the new leak seems to be of the pairing process of the tracking device. Jon claims that the animation was created by Apple, hinting at what the final product might look like. Adding to the claim, Prosser says that the animation was shared by a software engineer within the AirTags development team.

The animation is more or less similar to what we generally see on other devices like HomePod and AirPods when we pair them. As seen before, Apple AirTags are expected to be round and small, with a polished front finish. AirTags were rumored to launch at Apple’s Time Flies event last year, but are yet to see the light of day.

AirTags have been long at development at Apple. The product will let you track items, such as car keys, wallet, and other important items, right from the Find My app.

Earlier today, Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple leaker, shared an investor note highlighting that Apple will finally release AirTags in 2021. Along with AirTags, Apple is expected to release a new AR device, a new AirPods along with other devices. AirPods Pro 2’s internal hardware leaked last week, suggesting Apple could release the new earbuds in two different sizes. Though the investor note doesn’t reveal what kind of AR device Apple could introduce this year, it might be the Augmented Reality Glasses that the company has been working on.

