Apple Could Launch iPhone SE 3 and New AirPods Pro in April 2021

A new report from Mac Otakara claims that Apple will be launching the second-gen AirPods Pro along with the iPhone SE 3 in April 2021. The report is based on information received from Chinese suppliers.

As per the sources, the AirPods Pro will come with a redesigned case that will be slightly narrower (54mm vs 60mm), though its thickness will remain the same at 21mm.

The report does not provide any details about the upcoming iPhone SE 3. Reports have suggested that Apple could launch a 5.5-inch iPhone SE ‘Plus’ variant. It is expected to retain the Touch ID-based Home button. Apple had launched the iPhone SE 2 refresh in April last year. It is unlikely that the company will update the device so soon and if does intend to launch an iPhone SE refresh so soon, a bigger ‘Plus’ model would make a lot more sense.

Interestingly, so far all reports have pointed to Apple unveiling the third-gen AirPods with a design language similar to the AirPods Pro towards the end of the first quarter of 2021. However, Mac Otakara’s sources did not provide them with any information on the third-gen refresh of the AirPods.

A Bloomberg report from October last year had noted that Apple wants to make the next-generation AirPods Pro more compact and eliminate the stem. It is aiming to make the upcoming AirPods Pro refresh look similar to the Galaxy Buds and the Pixel Buds but it’s struggling to fit all the components inside such a limited amount of space.

Apart from the new AirPod Pro, third-gen AirPods, and the iPhone SE Plus, Apple is also expected to launch its 2021 iPad Pro lineup in Q1 or early Q2 this year.