Apple Extends 13-inch MacBook Pro ‘Flexgate’ Display Backlight Service Program

Apple has extended the 13-inch MacBook Pro Display Backlight Service program for up to five years for eligible Macs. The company started the program first in May 2019 to fix the ‘flexgate’ issues on the 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple used a short display flex cable on the 2016 MacBook Pro which wore down with repeated opening and closing of the display lid over the years and led to uneven backlighting on the display.

Originally, Apple’s program covered eligible 13-inch MacBook Pro for four years from the purchase date. The updated program now covers eligible for up to five years from the date of purchase or up to three years from the start of the program, whichever is longer. The program is applicable worldwide and even covers MacBook Pro models that are out of warranty, though Apple notes that if there’s any other damage, that might need to be repaired first.

Apple never officially acknowledged the issue but did silently fix it on newer MacBooks by using a slightly larger flex cable starting with the 2018 MacBook Pro models and then launched a Backlight Service program in May 2019. In its service program, Apple says that a “very small percentage” of 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro models sold between October 2016 and February 2018 were affected by this issue.

If you have an eligible MacBook Pro that’s exhibiting uneven backlighting issues, you can take it to your nearest Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider.