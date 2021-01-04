Apple Is Reportedly Working on Smaller and More Efficient GaN Charger

Apple is working on smaller and lighter GaN chargers for the Mac. According to DigiTimes, Navitas Semiconductor is likely to receive an order from Apple to build more lightweight and more compact GaN chargers this year. Furthermore, TSMC will supply GaN chips to Navitas as part of an ongoing partnership.

The newly developed GaN chargers will be better in multiple ways. It will be lighter and more compact and offer better power efficiency and reduced heat conductivity. The supply chain adds that Apple will start offering GaN chargers for its USB-C power adapters. Companies like Anker and others already offer a range of GaN chargers, and it looks like Apple will join the list.

Navitas is the company behind popular GaNFast chargers. Many brands are now offering the GaN or gallium nitride solution charger. You can find chargers ranging from 24W to 300W. Apple ditched in-box charging brick with new iPhones and Apple Watch. Perhaps this is the reason Apple is working on new chargers. The GaN chargers will be sold separately, similar to other 20W, 30W, 61W, and 96W USB-C charging bricks.

GaN charger offers a slew of advantages over its silicon counterparts. It produces very little heat, and thus components can be packed closer, thus reducing the size of the charger. Furthermore, the advanced power monitoring system will decrease the possibility of overcharge by reducing current once the battery is fully charged. This ensures battery longevity while ensuring safety standards are met.