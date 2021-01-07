Apple Launches Limited Edition Year of the Ox AirPods Pro for Chinese New Year

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, Apple has launched a special edition AirPods Pro in China featuring an Ox icon. 2021 is being celebrated as the Year of the Ox in China.

Priced at RMB 1,999, this special edition AirPods Pro is similar to the regular AirPods Pro barring the Ox icon on the charging case and the retail packaging. The regular AirPods Pro is also priced at RMB 1,999 in China. Apple will be making a limited number of these Ox-themed AirPods Pro available for sale. It has manufactured a total of 25,400 units, out of which 13,920 units will be sold online and the remaining 11,480 units will be sold in retail stores. Customers will be eligible to buy 2 units of the limited edition AirPods Pro.

Apple has also published a special gift guide on its Chinese website for the Chinese New Year where it is recommending customers to buy the iPhone 12, the special edition AirPods, iPads, MagSafe accessories, and more.

The Chinese New Year will begin on February 12, 2021. Apple products are in high demand during the Chinese New Year and Apple is trying to further bank in on the trend with this limited edition AirPods Pro.

You can buy the AirPods Pro Year of the Ox limited edition in China from here.