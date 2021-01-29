Apple Releases ‘Nian’ Short Film for Chinese New Year, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max

Ahead of the Chinese New Year, Apple has released a 12-minute short film shot entirely on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Titled ‘Nian,’ the film is a coming-of-age story of a girl who’s afraid of the Chinese monster Nian.

The film has been directed by Lulu Wang known for ‘The Farewell.’ The video goes a good job of showing the video recording prowess of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A Chinese New Year legend reimagined as a contemporary coming-of-age story, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max. Directed by Lulu Wang and created by the team behind the Golden Globe nominated film, The Farewell.

Apple has also uploaded a behind the scenes video showing how the entire short film was shot. It also shows the various professional equipment that was used alongside the iPhone 12 Pro Max for shooting.