Apple Removes Parler from the App Store for ‘Threats of Violence and Illegal Activity’

Apple has removed Parler from the App Store after the latter failed to take “adequate measures to address the proliferation” to people’s safety.

Parler markets itself as an “unbiased” social media that’s used for “free speech.” Its popularity has rocketed in the United States in recent months as it is being primarily used by Donald Trump supporters in the country.

Apple had earlier given Parler 24 hours to moderate the content on its platform that has been used to incite violence. While the ‘unbiased’ social media did take down some content, Apple deemed it was not adequate and did not comply with the App Store Review Guidelines. Apple will only reinstate Parler on the App Store once it receives an update that complies with the App Store guidelines and the company has shown that it is capable of removing harmful content from its platform effectively and quickly. Before Apple took down Parler, the app had raced to become the no. 1 free app on the App Store.

We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.

With Parler removed from the App Store, it will now be impossible for iPhone users who had not previously downloaded the app to try it on their device.

Google had already removed Parler from the Play Store, with Amazon informing the company late on Saturday that it would be terminating its AWS account by Sunday night for repeated violation of its rules and for posing a risk to public safety. This is a big deal as the termination of the account will lead to Parler itself going offline, even for users who already have the app installed. The company has less than 24 hours to find another hosting service for its platform. It also risks the deletion of user data if it is not able to back up its data on the AWS cloud within the said time period.