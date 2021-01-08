Apple in Talks With Hyundai and Other Automakers for Apple Car Production

Vehicle maker Hyundai has confirmed that it is in discussions with Apple possibly for the production of the Apple Car.

Korea Economic Daily first reported that Apple and Hyundai are in discussions for producing electric vehicles and batteries. Apple is looking to collaborate with a vehicle maker because producing a vehicle has enormous costs and massive production facilities.

Hyundai has also issued a statement to CNBC confirming that it is talking to Apple, though it also notes that the company is also talking to other vehicle makers.

“We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor. As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided.”

This is not the first time that we have heard about Apple possibly partnering with a vehicle maker for its vehicle. The company could also ditch its plans of launching a vehicle of its own and simply partner with a vehicle maker and provide them with its self-driving system.

A report from earlier today highlighted that Apple is still in the early stages of developing its self-driving, electric vehicle. Even at the earliest, the vehicle is at least 5 years away from launch, which does not take into account any delays or a change in Apple’s plans.