Apple Threatens and Then Backtracks on Removing Amphetamine from the Mac App Store

The developer of the popular Mac app Amphetamine has shared his ordeal on how Apple threatened to remove his app from the Mac App Store for its name. Amphetamine has been available for download on the Mac App Store since 2014 and has clocked nearly half a million downloads in the US alone.

However, on December 29, 2020, an Apple representative contacted Amphetamine developer informing him that the app has been violating the App Store guidelines. Amphetamine was accused of violating the 1.4.3 guideline of the App Store which states the following:

1.4.3 Apps that encourage consumption of tobacco and vape products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol are not permitted on the App Store. Apps that encourage minors to consume any of these substances will be rejected. Facilitating the sale of marijuana, tobacco, or controlled substances (except for licensed pharmacies) isn’t allowed.”

Apple also added that Amphetamine “appears to promote inappropriate use of controlled substances. Specifically, your app name and icon include references to controlled substances, pills.” The developer was given until January 12, 2021, to comply with Apple’s requests otherwise Amphetamine would have been removed from the App Store.

The bottom line is that Apple had issues with the name of the app which is that of a drug as well as its icon which was similar to that of a pill. Apple believed that Amphetamine was promoting the use of an illegal drug with its name and icon.

Thankfully, following all the uproar on social media and an appeal by the developer with Apple has led the company to change its course. Amphetamine developer received a call from an Apple representative on January 2, 2021, in which he said that Apple now recognizes “amphetamine” and the pill icon as being used “metaphorically” and in a “medical sense.”

Just got off a call with @Apple. Appeal accepted and Amphetamine will remain on the @AppStore. Thank you all for your comments, opinions, and action. We may not all agree, but I am happy we all still have the freedom to express ourselves today.

You can read the complete ordeal as shared by the developer over at Github.

In case you are hearing about Amphetamine for the first time, it is a small utility that prevents your Mac from going to sleep when you close its lid and more. You can even set up triggers as to when your Mac goes to sleep after a specific task is completed.

