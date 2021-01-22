Apple Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Highlights iPhone 12, HomePod Mini, Apple Watch, More

Ahead of Valentine’s Day next month, Apple has shared a gift guide suggesting a variety of products for your loved ones.

The gift guide suggests a variety of Apple products including the iPhone 12 series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, iPad, and more. The only notable product missing from Apple’s gift guide is the AirPods Max, with the music section of the guide recommending the Beats Solo Pro instead. Apple is also recommending other non-Apple products like the DJI Mavic Mini Drone, the Elevation Lab GoStand, and more.

For someone on a budget, Apple is recommending MagSafe accessories and Apple Watch bands. The gift guide is divided into different categories to suit the taste of your loved one. The various sections include photography, music, health, creativity, and entertainment.

Sadly, Apple is not offering any discount on any of its products, though it is offering free engraving on selected products like the Apple Pencil, iPad, iPad Air, AirPods, and more. While Apple tends to share gift guides around the holiday season and other major events like the Chinese New Year, this is the first time the company has shared a gift guide for Valentine’s Day.

