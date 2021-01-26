Limited-Edition Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity Announced

Apple today announced a new Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity edition alongside the Black Unity Sport Band. The new limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6 will be available starting February 1.

The new watch faces to go along with the new limited-edition Apple Watch will be available later today with the release of watchOS 7.3. The limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity edition will start at $399 for the GPS variant while the cellular variant is priced at $499. Apart from the US, it will be available in 37 other markets as well throughout the month of February.

The new limited-edition Apple Watch and watch band has been released by Apple to acknowledge and celebrate Black history and Black culture.

Apple is introducing the Black Unity Collection, designed to celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture. The collection includes a limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6, the Black Unity Sport Band, and a Unity watch face. As part of this effort, Apple is supporting six global organizations to help advance their missions in promoting and achieving equality and civil rights in the US and around the world: Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc.; and Souls Grown Deep.

Apple is also allowing existing Apple Watch users to participate in a new Unity Activity Challenge and earn a limited-edition award.