Apple Won’t Announce iPhone 13, Ever

Apple won’t announce iPhone 13 this year. A report has now highlighted that Apple’s looking into another naming scheme for the future iPhones.

A new report from popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser states that this year’s iPhone won’t be called iPhone 13. Instead, Apple will announce iPhone 12s this year, and will probably get away with the number naming scheme next year or jump directly from number 12 to 14. The report states that due to the “negative connotations” surrounding the number 13, Apple might get away with the whole number naming scheme altogether.

But that’s not all, I was also told that we probably won’t ever get an iPhone 13. I dunno if you know this, but elsewhere 13, the number 13 has a bunch of negative connotations along with it… it’s bad luck. So it probably is iPhone 12S and there won’t be an iPhone 13.

This corroborates the news that broke last week, that Apple isn’t planning major changes to this year’s iPhone. The report from Bloomberg also notes that internally, Apple is calling this year’s update an ‘S’ update. As per Prosser, the only major update coming to this year’s iPhone is the 120Hz refresh rate display. 120Hz, initially, was also planned for last year’s iPhone 12 Pro.

Jon even replied to Sam Kohl’s tweet suggesting that this year’s iPhone might end up being called iPhone 12s, and not iPhone 13. Sam thinks that Apple chooses ‘S’ for that year’s iPhone name only “on every single initial revision after introducing a new design.”

Considering that we’re only in January, many things have already leaked about this year’s iPhone. Next-generation iPhone is expected to feature Vapor Chamber Cooling System, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate display. The new iPhone is also expected to feature a smaller notch, and a slightly thicker design. Apple is also expected to integrate next-generation WiFi 6E into this year’s iPhone.

