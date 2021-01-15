Apple Working on Music and Podcasts App for Microsoft Store

Apple is working with Microsoft to bring its Podcasts and Music app to the Microsoft Store. Apple currently has iTunes available for download in the store but its development has stopped, and it has not received any new features or bug fixes in a long time now. Instead, Apple replaced iTunes with standalone Podcasts, Music, Books app with the release of macOS Catalina in 2019. However, it never released the counterpart Windows version of these apps.

The report from 9to5Mac does note that Apple is testing the Music and Podcasts app for the Microsoft platform, but it is unclear if it is for Windows PCs or the Xbox platform. Apps for Microsoft’s platforms are UWP (Universal Windows Platform) in nature meaning once developed, they can work across the various platforms from the company. Apple last year released the Apple TV app for Xbox so the company could follow it up with the Music and Podcasts app as well.

It is unclear when the Music and Podcasts app will be released by Apple. If the company ends up releasing the Music and Podcasts app on the Microsoft Store for Windows, it could remove iTunes from the store after that. Apple had started hiring for building “next generation” media apps for Windows in November 2019. A year later, the result of that hiring process was the Apple TV app debuting on Xbox. Perhaps the Music and Podcasts app from Apple for Xbox or Windows will also make its debut around the same timeframe later this year.