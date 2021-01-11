Best Cydia Sources and Repos for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak

The whole reason why people jailbreak their iPhone or iPad is for using various jailbreak tweaks. If you have jailbroken your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, check out some Cydia repos that have some popular and useful jailbreak tweaks listed.

By adding the below repos, you will be able to enjoy more powerful jailbreak tweaks that will further enhance the experience of using your jailbroken iPhone.

Make sure to check out the iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Compatible Jailbreak Tweak list to ensure you don’t end up installing an incompatible tweak.

Launch Cydia on your jailbroken iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Tap Edit in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Then tap Add .

. Copy and paste the URL of the repo from the above list.

Tap Add Source.

You can add the repos listed below to Cydia by following these steps:

Do note that the Cydia Store has shut down so you won’t be able to use Cydia to purchase jailbreak tweaks.

Best Cydia Sources and Repositories for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak

If you have an iPhone 6s or iPhone 7 running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, you can jailbreak it using Checkra1n. As of now, it is not possible to jailbreak newer iPhones like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series running iOS 14.

Read: How to Jailbreak iOS 14 Using Checkra1n on iPhone or iPad

If you know of any more useful Cydia repos or sources not mentioned above, drop a comment and share it with our readers!