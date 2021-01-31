Best iOS 14 Widgets to Improve Your Productivity

The iOS 14 update introduced a number of changes in terms of aesthetics and functions. Apart from the App Library, redesigned Siri and call interface, and hundreds of small additions, the major change that caught everyone’s attention was the ability to use widgets on their iPhone’s home screen. If you are looking to take your productivity to the next level, check out these best iOS 14 productivity widgets below.

Depending on what apps you use, you are bound to find some of the widgets listed below useful. Remember that since iOS 14 does not allow for user interactable widgets, developers must design their widgets in a way to maximize content viewability.

iOS 14 Widgets to Improve Your Productivity

For this post, we are going to focus on popular apps and services that offer iOS 14 widgets and allows users to get things done right from the iPhone home screen.

1. Gmail

Gmail is the most popular email client out there. With iOS 14, Apple is allowing users to change the default Mail and Browser app on the iPhone. Gmail is right up there with necessary changes and a handy iOS widget to take necessary actions on the go.

Simply long-press on the home screen and add the Gmail widget on the home screen. There is only one Gmail widget to choose from. It lets you quickly search for emails, compose an email, and even peak at unread emails without opening the app.

You can always long tap on the widget and choose a different account to showcase Gmail account details.

➤ Download – Gmail

2. Notion

While I’m not a fan of their mobile apps, I do like what the team at Notion did with the iOS widget.

Simply open the widget menu and you can choose from multiple widget sizes and styles. As for options, you can add favorite Notion pages and recent pages in different sizes.

From the home screen, you can quickly jump to a Notion page without going through the app. The quick add-note toggle is useful to dump all those quick thoughts in Notion.

➤ Download – Notion

3. SignEasy

SignEasy is the easiest way to sign any document on your iPhone and iPad, and as legally binding as using a pen. Signing paperwork manually is time-consuming. It breaks your flow, and it gets in the way of more important work. With SignEasy you can sign, send and track documents directly from your iPhone.

With the iOS 14 widget, you can quickly pin a document to the widget and access it with one tap. Whatever your needs, SignEasy helps you get the paperwork done more efficiently.

➤ Download – SignEasy

4. Drafts

Drafts let you turn text into action. It’s a quick notebook, handy editor, and writing automation tool, all in one. Draft offers one of the long lists of iOS 14 widgets. My favorite from the bunch is the Grid widget that offers configurable access to commands, workspaces, and actions right from the home screen.

There are over nine widgets with different sizes to choose from.

➤ Download – Drafts

5. ClimaCell Weather Assistant

ClimaCell isn’t an ordinary weather forecasting app. The app lets you set Work and Home location and you can see Home location temperature, future prediction for snow/rain, AQI levels, as well as hourly data of weather details from the home screen widgets. The widget plays perfectly fine with the iOS dark theme.

Simply set the ClimaCell widget on the home screen and you are all set to plan your day with all the weather information. The app is free to download and use.

➤ Download – ClimaCell

6. Pedometer++

Pedometer is a well-known step counter app for iPhone. Pedometer++ lets you easily keep track of your daily and weekly step counts, without any impact on your battery life. You can view your progress each day from either the iPhone app, iOS 14 widget, or Apple Watch app.

Speaking of widgets, you can count the number of floors you climbed, steps and distance you covered through the day, and a nice hourly graph with today’s date.

➤ Download – Pedometer++

7. PDF Expert

PDF Expert can be your ultimate PDF app on the iPhone. You can add a music widget to access audio files quickly, use the Recents widget to open recent files quickly, and use Favorites to open device folders. If you are using PDF Expert to edit PDFs on the iPhone, you will surely appreciate widgets.

➤ Download – PDF Expert

8. Pocket

I have been using Pocket for years to save articles for later reading. But the problem is, I frequently forget to checkout the saved article list from the Pocket app. The inclusion of iOS 14 widgets is a boon for users like me.

There are only two widget sizes though – Medium and Large. Using the Pocket Discover widget, you can find the most thought-provoking stories out there, curated by the Pocket team. I appreciate the small touches such as the estimated time to read the post on Pocket.

➤ Download – Pocket

9. TickTick

TickTick is the ultimate all-in-one productivity app. TickTick offers task management, habit tracker, Calendar, timer, and much more. The software even gets better on the desktop with Kanban-style project management and notes add-on.

Speaking of widgets, you can glance at the remaining tasks for the day and even play with habit widgets and make sure that you are following the routine as expected. TickTick is a truly cross-platform service and available on all major OS.

➤ Download – TickTick

10. Fantastical

Fantastical is the best third-party calendar app on the App Store. And true to its title, it offers the fastest way to add events and tasks. The iOS 14 widgets take it to the next level. You can take a look at upcoming tasks, current date, day, and monthly view of the calendar.

There is a dedicated Event List and Up Next widget as well.

➤ Download – Fantastical

Go through the apps list above and spruce up your iPhone experience with iOS 14 widgets on the home screen. Do let us know which apps ended up on your download list.