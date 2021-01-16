CES 2021: The Best MagSafe Accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple introduced MagSafe for iPhone with the iPhone 12, and a lot of accessories makers are already on board and have released quite a few MagSafe accessories. Here are some of the best MagSafe accessories introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year.

PopSockets Unveils MagSafe Compatible Grips

PopSockets was the first one to introduce MagSafe compatible accessories at CES. The company announced new ‘grips’ compatible with the iPhone 12 series. The grips magnetically attach to the iPhone and are easily removable to charge the phone wirelessly. The grips will be available in the Spring of 2021. PopSockets hasn’t announced the pricing yet.

Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger

Belkin introduced a new MagSafe compatible charging stand at CES. Dubbed Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand, the chargers boasts a magnetic holder at the top, which will hold any iPhone of the iPhone 12 series, and a second Qi wireless charger at the bottom. The base charger can be used to charge AirPods, or any iPhone compatible with Qi wireless charging.

The charger is similar to Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger and will charge the iPhone 12 at 12W, while the base charger is capped at 5W. Belkin has priced the charger at $99.95, and it will be launching in March or April 2021.

Anker’s MagSafe Compatible Power Banks, Charging Stand, and More

Anker went all-in with the MagSafe compatible accessories this year. The company introduced a charging stand similar to Belkin’s one but has three charging areas, instead of two. The top stand is MagSafe compatible and will charge iPhone 12 series at 12W. The base stand has Qi wireless charger and will charge any wireless charging compatible phone at 7.5W. There’s also one Apple Watch charging stand included in the charger. Anker has priced the charger at $159.99 and will launch the charger in March 2021.

The company also introduced new magnetic power banks that will attach at the back of an iPhone and charge them at a speed of 7.5W. These MagSafe compatible power banks will be released in February 2021 with prices ranging from $37.99 to $51.99. Anker also released a simple MagSage compatible wireless charger priced at $20.99.

Scosche’s MagSafe Compatible Car Mount

Scosche also introduced a couple of car mounts that are designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe for iPhone. The mount holds the iPhone securely, though it doesn’t charge the iPhone wirelessly. Scosche includes a 20W USB-C PD with the mount that charges an iPhone at a maximum of 15W. The chargers will launch in the Spring of 2021 and are priced from $29.99-$39.99.

