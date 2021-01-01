Checkra1n Update Improves iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak Support for A10X Devices

The team behind Checkra1n has released the 0.12.2 update to their jailbreaking tool that fixes some issues related to A10/A10X devices running iOS 14.3. This is primarily a bug-fixing update that also fixes some other underlying bugs with the tool.

As things stand right now, checkra1n is the only tool available that can jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. This is possible because Checkra1n uses a low-level unpatchable exploit dubbed ‘checkm8.’ The downside, however, is that this exploit is only found in iPhone 5s-iPhone X meaning the tool cannot be used to jailbreak newer iPhones and iPads.

Disappointingly though, checkra1n for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 still only supports A10/A10X devices like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Technically, it is possible to use checkra1n to jailbreak iPhone X but it would require one to disable the lock screen passcode which poses a major security risk. With a passcode, an iPhone X running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 would enter into a bootloop when one tries to jailbreak it using checkra1n.

#checkra1n 0.12.2 released, fixing A10/A10X devices on iOS 14.3, fixing some LaunchDaemon issues, and enabling USB on the AppleTV 4k. Grab it at: https://t.co/0cUowiitXm — checkra1n (@checkra1n) December 31, 2020

While a few iOS 14 exploits have been discovered, n developer has so far picked up on them to create a jailbreak for the OS. Apple has also made a number of security improvements to iOS 14 that makes the process of jailbreaking it difficult than before. At the moment, it is extremely difficult to ascertain as to when the first iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for iPhone XS and newer iPhones would be released to the public.

