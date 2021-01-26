Corellium Now Lets Individuals Virtualize iOS

Corellium is a company that works on iOS virtualization tool. Until now, the virtual iOS was available only for Enterprise customers. Starting today, Corellium has announced virtual iPhone and iPad devices for individual customers. Corellium already offers individual virtualization for Android users.

We’re very excited to announce that virtual iOS-based devices are now available for individual accounts on our groundbreaking security research platform, CORSEC.

The individual pricing is same as that of an enterprise. In other words, the company will continue to charge for the number of cores required to power the virtual device. Furthermore, Corellium also mentions that iOS virtual devices will take as many as six cores to run.

One of the questions we faced in introducing iOS-based device models to individual accounts was how to keep pricing straightforward. While our virtual Android devices use 2 CPU cores by default, iOS devices can require up to 6 CPU cores, depending on the model. As a result, we could no longer offer a single price per virtual device. Instead, individual subscriptions will now follow the same pricing structure as enterprise accounts, with prices per CPU core. Customers will see prices remain the same for individual subscriptions, but prices will now be listed per core rather than per device.

Individual users will be able to run as many virtual devices within the allocated number of CPU cores. For instance, you have 12-core account then you can power two virtual iPhone 11’s, and after test, you can simply turn it off. Next run, you can power six iPhone 7 without having to pay extra. On the other hand, you can store a maximum of five devices in the off state for every two allocated core.

Our Take

Corellium’s software creates a virtual iPhone and allows security analysts to test the software without having an actual device. Apple filed a lawsuit against Corellium but failed to substantiate copyright infringement claims. Corellium says individual customers have to go through a vetting process in its blog post, thus ensuring the tool is not used for malicious purpose.