Deal: Amazon Heavily Discounts the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and AirPods

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday season might be over but amazing deals on Apple products are still ongoing. Amazon is currently offering some great deals on various iPad Pro models as well as the AirPods.

iPad Pro

The base Wi-Fi variant of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $50 on Amazon meaning you can get it for $949 instead of $999. The 256GB variant is discounted by around $60 while the 512GB variant sees a $70 discount. Similarly, the base 11-inch iPad Pro has been discounted by $50 so you can get it for $749. The 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant of the tablet is also available with a $62 discount.

iPad Air

The 10.9-inch iPad Air with A14 Bionic chip has been discounted to one of its lowest prices ever on Amazon right now. It is currently available for $559 after a $40 discount. Sadly, other models of the tablet have not been discounted.

iPad

The regular 10.2-inch iPad is also currently available for a discount on Amazon. Its 128GB Wi-Fi variant is available for $395 after a $34 discount.

AirPods and AirPods Pro

The 2nd gen. AirPods have also been heavily discounted on Amazon. The regular AirPods with the wired charging case is available for $128.99 after a $30 discount. The variant with the wireless charging case sees a bigger discount of $39 so you can buy it for $159.98.

As for the AirPods Pro, they are available for $219 after a $30 discount.

If you end up buying any of the Apple products listed above, do drop a comment and let us know about it!

