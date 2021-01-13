Enable the Hidden ‘Items’ Tab in iOS 14’s Find My App Ahead of AirTags Launch

Apple has been working on AirTags, its Tile-like tracking tags for a long time now. References to the trackers have leaked multiple times over the last year or so, with the first evidence of their existence emerging in iOS 13 itself. AirTags will integrate with Apple’s updated Find My app in iOS 14 and allow users to easily find items tagged to them. As it turns out, one can access this hidden ‘Items’ tab in iOS 14 right away.

Simply open Safari on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14.3 or newer and search for “findmy://items.” Select Open from the prompt that you get which will open the Items tab in the Find My app. This URL trick will also work in Safari on macOS Big Sur.

Apple has also opened its Find My app for integration with third-party trackers and accessories. They will also show up under the same ‘Items’ tab once the feature goes live from Apple. AirTags is expected to launch in March or April alongside the release of iOS 14.4. They were earlier rumored to launch alongside iOS 14.3 late last year but that did not happen. The tracking tags have already been shown off in 3D renders.

The Tile-like tracking tags will work in conjunction with the U1 UWB chip inside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series to offer improved location accuracy indoors. The Find My app will also make use of AR to easily find items tagged using AirTags.

