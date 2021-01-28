Facebook Could Drag Apple to Court over New iOS 14 Anti Tracking Feature

Facebook has locked horns with Apple over the recent iOS 14 privacy changes. The advertising industry lead by Facebook is against the new iOS anti-tracking feature that will come to force shortly. After facing lash back from Facebook, Apple postponed the new feature. However, it is soon set to come into force much to the dismay of advertising industry. Facebook could a legal route, and alleges Apple has “abused its power.”

TheInformation reports that Facebook has been prepping a lawsuit against Apple for months. It also highlights that unlike other developers, Apple’s apps don’t have to follow App Store rules. We are not sure whether Facebook will go ahead and file a suit. Apparently, some of Facebook employees are not in favour of the lawsuit.

Facebook’s lawsuit reportedly hinges on the premise of Apple’s preferential treatment to its apps. Along with his legal aid, Mark Zuckerberg is building a case against Apple for forcing developers to use its in-app payment service. It claims the App Store rules make it difficult for third-party apps and games to compete against Apple’s own services.

Facebook for months has been preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Apple that would allege the iPhone-maker abused its power in the smartphone market by forcing app developers to abide by App Store rules that Apple’s own apps don’t have to follow, according to two people with direct knowledge of Facebook’s efforts.

Our Take

Earlier today, Mark Zuckerberg claimed Apple changes its policy for its own benefit and not to help its users. He added, “Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do.”

Apple introduced an anti-tracking feature with iOS 14. The new feature has arrived on iOS beta and will launch later this year. The feature allows users to opt-out of ad tracking. Moreover, the tracking feature will be turned off by default. Once the feature arrives, users will get a dialogue box that says “Allow Tracking” and “Ask Apps Not to Track.” Essentially this feature will help Apple reduce data harvesting and other forms of user tracking.

Do you think iOS 14’s privacy feature is justified? Let us know in the comments below.