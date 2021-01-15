Foldable iPhone Could Feature Ceramic Shield Cover Glass

We have reports claim Apple is already working on a foldable iPhone. A new report says Apple is testing ‘strengthened Ceramic Shield folding glass’ on its foldable iPhone prototype.

Previous reports claimed Apple is likely to release a foldable iPhone in 2022. Popular Apple tipster Jon Prosser previously claimed iPhone is not precisely foldable and consists of two displays hinged together, similar to the Microsoft Surface Duo.

Jon Prosser’s latest video arrives with some fresh news about folding iPhone.

There are two different prototypes for a foldable iPhone. One that is sort of two displays on a hinge, and looked more like the Galaxy Z fold, and the other is a clamshell-style flippable device like the Galaxy Z Flip. The exclusive update about this story is regarding that dual-screen “thing”… Apparently, they [Apple] are working on a brand new version of that prototype that does in fact use a full Samsung OLED folding panel on that device.

The latest piece of news claims Apple is testing an “actual foldable display panel” as opposed to two separate panels. That said, the foldable iPhone prototype is still in the early-stage and is very likely to change in due course of time. Display analyst Ross Young responded to Prossers note and said,

@jon_prosser reported that Apple is working on a foldable version of chemically strengthened ceramic shield. Samsung’s foldable already use chemically strengthened glass from SCHOTT. It will be interesting to see how thin ceramic shield glass can be made.

The thickness will determine the foldable radius. Thicker glass can be used with the seam laser processed (see LPKF) but it currently changes the glass’s appearance. Apple/Corning working on foldable glass isn’t a surprise, but the use of the ceramic shield is a good update.

Our Take

It seems like smartphones with foldable displays are already using chemically strengthened glass. One of the biggest complaints with foldable OLED display is durability issues. Samsung seems to have sorted out issues to a great extent. However, smartphones with foldable displays still have a long way to go.

We hope Apple is working on making foldable iPhones robust. This will decide whether the company will go ahead with foldable iPhones or scrap the project in its entirety.

Foldable iPhone sounds exciting to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.